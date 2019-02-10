Special night for dads and daughters at 16th annual dance

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

Some of the girls age 5 to 12 at Boardman Park’s 2019 Father/Daughter Dance say they are already thinking about their wardrobes for the 2020 version of the immensely popular night out for fathers and daughters.

“Many girls plan this months ahead of time,” said Karen McCallum, Boardman Park recreation director.

This year’s 16th annual affair began Friday and will be repeated Thursday – Valentine’s Day, Friday, Saturday and next Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lariccia Community Center.

The only night not sold out is Valentine’s Day, said McCallum, who estimated that 300 of the dad-daughter couples would attend the event. People still interested can call 330-726-8105, she said. The cost is $40 per couple for Boardman residents and $50 per couple for nonresidents. No tickets are sold at the door.

Some of the participants come from long distances.

Josh Lurie of Dayton, whose wife is Karen McCallum’s cousin, brought his daughters, Emma, 8, and Susan, 7, for the third consecutive year to enjoy the dancing, crafts, food and each another.

“Boardman Park is beautiful, and the event is planned to keep dads interactive with their daughters. This is a time you don’t always get,” said Lurie, who among other things did the “Chicken Dance” and the “Hokey Pokey” with Emma and Susan.

Victoria May, 6, of Boardman loves Acro style of dance, said her father, Chris, who teaches art in the elementary and middle schools of the Alliance school district. Acro dance combines classical dance with acrobatic elements.

“Victoria loves dancing and takes dance and gymnastics lessons,” her dad said.

While many fathers and daughters are already looking forward to next year’s event, others, such as Mike Sinkovich of Salem, a member of the Beaver Police Department, and his daughter, Aniston, 12, are having their last Father Daughter Dance.

The Sinkovich duo were at their eighth and final Father Daughter Dance because Aniston is aging out.

“The time with my dad makes it special. We did a new dance every year,” said Aniston.

One highlight of the evening came when the fathers gave a rose to their daughters and sang “My Girl.”

a soul hit recorded by The Temptations in the early 1960s.