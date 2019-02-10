Read all about it: ‘Newsies’ opens with multitude of talent

By Eric McCrea

entertainment@vindy.com

Crown Theater Productions in Columbiana isn’t afraid to tackle big name shows, and it doesn’t get much bigger than Disney’s “Newsies the Musical.” Based on the movie, which premiered in 1992, the musical adaptation debuted in 2011, and opened at the Main Street Theater on Friday night.

Jack Kelly, played by Matthew Ellis, is kind of the leader of the newsies, if they have one. When Joseph Pulitzer (Dan Pappalardo) decides to raise the rate the newsboys will have to pay, Jack takes action. With the help of his new friend Davey, played by Ethan McCloskey, a union is formed and a strike declared.

The strike is sure to fail, unless the Brooklyn newsies join in. Luckily, an article written by Katherine Plumber (Elise Riemenschneider) gives the movement some credibility, and brings Pulitzer to the bargaining table.

Dance is a huge aspect of “Newsies” and director Erich Offenburg found an absurd amount of talent.

Ellis had a great leading-man quality and a charm that pulled the audience in. His voice was great with songs such as “Santa Fe” and “Something to Believe In.” His experience was noticeable among the young cast, and it helped with the show’s pacing.

Sally Renee Tausch was amazing as Crutchie, Jack’s pal. Her accent was perfect, and her solo “Letter From the Refuge” was touching and heartfelt.

Alex Pappalardo stole the show as the young newbie newsie Les. She nailed every line and would have been very intimidating if she hadn’t been so adorable. She shined at every opportunity and looked like she was having a great time.

A huge cast of over 50 meant that big, show-stopping numbers like “Seize the Day” and “King of New York” were larger than life. The energy in the young ensemble was thrilling, and choreography by Maria Gabrielle and Hannah Pasco showcased a wide variety of dance talents.

At times, the stage was filled to capacity with young actors, bordering on chaotic, but dance breaks were tightly organized, and a well-coordinated floor crew was integral to the show’s successful timing.

Numbers such as “Brooklyn’s Here” used strong theatrical devices other than dance to make an impact on the audience.

A few of the featured roles worthy of note were Kristine Caporale as Hannah, Rick Haldi as Snyder and Joe Borzacchiello as Weasel.

Lighting did little to enhance the 19th-century impression and recorded music caused a few pauses, as actors waited for the music to start. Harmonies were sparse, and were missed in bigger numbers, but enthusiasm was a fitting cover.

Microphones were reliable, but with the size of the cast, not everyone had one, which caused big discrepancies in volume at times.

Costumes by Cheryl Luli were a huge undertaking, and the details were impeccable.

“Newsies the Musical” can be seen Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and today and next Sunday at 2 p.m. For reservations, call 330-482-9915.