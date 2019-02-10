METRO DIGEST || Cleveland, Maryland drivers killed in turnpike crash

Cleveland, Maryland drivers killed in Ohio Turnpike crash Saturday

BRACEVILLE

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Braceville Township about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said a Honda Accord was eastbound in the westbound lane and struck a westbound Toyota Camry head-on. The Honda went off the left side of the road and the Camry went off the right side, striking a guardrail.

Both the Honda driver, Gerald Steven Bemis, 50, of Frederick, Md., and the Camry driver, Guilberta Rivera Ortiz, 42, of Cleveland were pronounced dead at the scene by the Trumbull County coroner. A passenger in the Camry suffered minor injuries and was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

The OSHP report said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Open-enrollment sign-up starts in Austintown School District

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown School District is beginning sign-up for statewide open enrollment for the 2019-20 school year.

Applications will be accepted for students in kindergarten through eighth grade based on grade-level availability. Access applications on the district’s website, austintownschools.org.

To be accepted for open enrollment, completed applications must be submitted online. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Any students living in Ohio and entering kindergarten through eighth are eligible. One application must be completed for each student. No new students will be accepted in grades nine through 12. Only existing open-enrollment students and those in special programs will be accepted into the high school.

Open enrollment will close April 30. For information, call 330-797-3900, ext. 1516.