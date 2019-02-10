BLACK HISTORY MONTH | Scheduled events

Local events scheduled through February for Black History Month as submitted to The Vindicator:

MAHONING COUNTY

Through next Sunday: Southern Roots: The Paintings of Winfred Rembert Exhibition, Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Ave., Youngstown. The traveling exhibition of carved and dyed leather works by Winfred Rembert creates a vibrant, rhythmic imagery of the African-American artist’s life in 1950s-60s Georgia. Featuring 29 works, including the premiere of several recent paintings by Rembert, the exhibition predominantly depicts the grueling task of cotton picking the artist endured in childhood and later while on a prison chain gang. For information, contact the art museum, 330-743-1107.

Today: 3:30 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., Youngstown. Cynthia Carter, retired WAC master sergeant, will speak on the “Harlem Hellfighters” of World War I and how they shaped the civil-rights movement. Afterward, Raymond Butler, secretary for the Mahoning County Board of Elections, will speak on the importance of voting.

Tuesday: 6 p.m., Step Afrika! Chestnut Room, YSU’s Kilcawley Center. Step Afrika! was founded in 1994 as the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of “stepping.” It now ranks as one of the top 10 African-American dance companies in the U.S. For information, contact Ahjah Johnson, 330-941-3582.

Saturday: 3 to 7 p.m., Annie Hall of Eastside Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., will host “Feasts of Salads” at Wick Park Pavilion, 260 Park Ave. The event is child-friendly. Speaker will be Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, and music will be provided by Mr. Vince. For information, contact Hall at 330-742-4880 (work) or 234-719-9142 (cell).

Saturday: 1 to 3 p.m., New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., will host a presentation on the first African-American Marines to serve in World War II. Veteran information and other facts about African-American contributions also will be provided. Refreshments will be served. For reservations, call 330-747-2125. The program is free.

Next Sunday: 3:30 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., Judge Carla Baldwin, the first female African-American judge in Youngstown, will speak on the importance of good grades and following your dreams.

Feb. 19: Meet New York Times best-selling young-adult author Nic Stone at the Newport Public Library, 3730 Market St., Youngstown, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and at the Campbell Memorial High School auditorium, 280 Sixth St., from 1 to 2:30 p.m. She is the author of “Dear Martin” and “Odd One Out.” She will discuss her works, have question-and-answer segments and sign books. Stone also will work with students involved with Project Lit. Her presentations are open to the public.

Feb. 21: 6:30 p.m., movie night featuring the Academy-Award nominated movie “Green Book,” featuring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, Cafaro House, 205 Madison Ave., YSU campus. When Tony Lip (Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley (Ali), a world-class black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on “The Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were safe for blacks at that time.

LIBRARIES

Austintown: The Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, will have a scavenger hunt throughout February. Children of all ages can learn about famous African-Americans by searching the library for three objects that represent famous athletes, entertainers and innovators. One selected winner will receive a gift card.

Youngstown: The Michael Kusalaba Library, 2815 Mahoning Ave., will have a different craft each week of the month for children of all ages to learn about a featured African-American historical figure. These crafts will be available during normal library hours.

Youngstown: The Newport Public Library, 3730 Market St., and the East Branch Public Library, 430 Early Road, will have crafts for children of all ages to make and take home throughout the month. These crafts will be available during normal library hours.

Youngstown: Come to the Newport Public Library throughout February and check out one of the selected books by an African-American author. Fill out a review of the book when you are done for your chance to win a prize. For adults. The books will be available during normal library hours.