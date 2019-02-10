BIRTHS


February 10, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Halley and Corey Pancake, Columbiana, boy, Feb. 8.

Joshua and Stacie Fox, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 8.

Jamie Pyles, East Liverpool, boy, Feb. 8.

Junio and Trista Ciuba, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 8.

Fred and Chantal Jackson Rafidi, Niles, twins, boy and girl, Feb. 8.

Jamie and Kevin Malarick, Struthers, boy, Feb. 8.

Christina Diglaw, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 8.

Brooke and Jeffrey Kaschak, McDonald, twin boys, Feb. 8.

