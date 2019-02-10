BIRTHS
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Halley and Corey Pancake, Columbiana, boy, Feb. 8.
Joshua and Stacie Fox, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 8.
Jamie Pyles, East Liverpool, boy, Feb. 8.
Junio and Trista Ciuba, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 8.
Fred and Chantal Jackson Rafidi, Niles, twins, boy and girl, Feb. 8.
Jamie and Kevin Malarick, Struthers, boy, Feb. 8.
Christina Diglaw, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 8.
Brooke and Jeffrey Kaschak, McDonald, twin boys, Feb. 8.
