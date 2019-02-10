Agenda Monday

Austintown Township, administrative oversight subcommittee, 4 p.m., executive session on employment and legal matters, 5:30 p.m., Dr. David Ritchie legacy room, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Girard City Council buildings and grounds committee, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, 100 W. Main St.

Lakeview school board, 5 p.m., office of the superintendent, 300 Hillman Drive, Cortland.

Lordstown Village Council finance committee, 1 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, program and policy meeting, 5 p.m., CSB building, 222 W. Federal St., Suite 201, Youngstown.

Milton Township trustees, 7 p.m., 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Poland school board, work session, 6 p.m., Poland Seminary High School auditorium, 3199 Dobbins Road.

Trumbull County auditor, budget commission meeting, 10 a.m., auditor’s office, second floor, 160 High St. NW, Warren.

