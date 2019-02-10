Active-duty military admitted free to veterans museum

COLUMBUS

Active-duty military members have free admission to the nation’s veterans museum in Ohio this year.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum said in a recent release that philanthropic units of the American Legion Department of Ohio Charities, the Ohio Department of AMVETS Service Foundation and Veterans of Foreign Wars Ohio Charities are funding admission and parking for active-duty military members through Dec. 31. The free admission to the museum and memorial in Columbus began Feb. 1.

Tickets for military veterans are complimentary every day and funded through additional partnerships.

The $82 million, 53,000-square-foot museum opened to the public in October. The attraction is neither a war memorial nor a traditional military museum but emphasizes experiences that veterans share.

Exhibit on nation’s Jim Crow era opening in NY

ALBANY, N.Y.

A new exhibit detailing the struggle for black equality during the nation’s Jim Crow era is opening at the New York State Museum in downtown Albany.

The exhibit titled “Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow” features eight posters with images of artifacts and documents that tell the story of African-Americans in the United States from the end of slavery with the conclusion of the Civil War through the 1950s.

The exhibit commemorating Black History Month will be displayed in the State Museum’s main lobby through April 28. Artifacts from the museum’s African-American history collection will be on display through March 3.

The New-York Historical Society created the exhibit, which is currently displaying a larger version at its museum on Manhattan’s Upper West Side through March 3.

American Indian Arts institute plans for research center

SANTA FE, N.M.

An effort by the Institute of American Indian Arts to create a new research center is getting support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

The institute says the center will focus on the advancement of contemporary Native American arts and culture by streamlining the care of museum collections and records as well as supporting training through internships and fellowships.

The three-year planning grant is worth $434,000.

IAIA President Robert Martin says the partnership with Mellon is a critical step in expanding the institute’s capacity to contribute to the field and build upon its legacy as the birthplace of contemporary Native arts.

Exhibit shares efforts to preserve Detroit’s musical past

DETROIT

A new exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum has a jukebox salvaged from a former beauty shop and a stage from an old jazz venue.

“Salvaging Sound” shares the story and preservation efforts of the Detroit Sound Conservancy.

The jukebox is a refurbished Wurlitzer High-Fidelity & Stereophonic 2500. It comes from Jordan’s Barber & Beauty, near the original home of Motown Records, where it had been since the 1960s with records still inside. The stage is from the Blue Bird Inn, which the nonprofit group plans to buy and restore.

Other items on display include photographs, posters, oral history recordings and music. The free exhibit is open until April 7.

Associated Press