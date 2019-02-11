2 killed in I-80 crash after multi-vehicle pileup in snowy conditions

Staff report

MERCER, Pa.

Two people had been confirmed dead late Sunday night in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 that closed the eastbound lane near the Mercer, Pa., exit for several hours.

Officials reported that the Mercer County coroner was called to the scene.

According to the Mercer County 911 Center, there were multiple crashes along I-80 that kept Pennsylvania State Troopers busy Sunday evening.

In a crash Sunday morning in Springfield Township, Pa., unrelated to the crashes on I-80 that started about 6 p.m. Sunday, the driver, Kadi Shetter, 29, was traveling south on Perry Highway approaching Leesburg Grove City road when her vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Troopers said Kadi, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police in the Mahoning Valley reported dealing with a rash of minor traffic accidents from the snowfall Sunday night, but no major crashes or injuried has been reported as of 11 p.m.