Update on Warren dog whose owner is charged with animal cruelty

Staff report

WARREN

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County says Tinkers, an American bulldog mix, has been staying at its facility since just after he was rescued from a home on Haymaker Street Northwest Nov. 9.

His owner, Marketa L. Jackson, 39, was indicted recently on misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals because of the condition in which police found the dog.

Kayley Frost, interim executive director, said Thursday the dog was treated at a veterinary clinic for injuries it suffered, resulting in the amputation of two toes, but is back at the Animal Welfare League. Tinker is “a really nice dog” and “doing well,” Frost said.

The Animal Welfare League will continue to care for the dog until the judge in Jackson’s case decides custody. Jackson’s arraignment will be Feb. 27.

When police were called to Jackson’s home, they found the dog standing half in and half out of a metal cage. His rear right leg and foot were caught in a ragged blanket.

A lot of the dog’s blood covered a porch and was splattered on his cage, a police report says. There was no food or water, and the dog had defecated where it was standing. It was “visibly shaking from fear and the cold weather,” which was about 29 degrees and windy, police said.

The dog was cut loose from the blanket and taken to the Animal Welfare League.

When officers spoke to Jackson, she said she had “worked a double [shift] and then went to her boyfriend’s house,” but officers estimated Jackson had been gone from home “about two days.”