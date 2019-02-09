Hubbard cops find home in deplorable condition, remove animals

Staff report

HUBBARD

What began as an investigation into a shipment of marijuana to a Hubbard home ended with three animals being taken from a residence in deplorable condition, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

City police said three animals were taken from the home on Rebecca Avenue while officers were conducting a search warrant.

The conditions in the home were unsafe for the animals, including several overflowing litter boxes full of feces and condoms lying on the floor, police said.

Officers were in the home conducting the search after federal authorities confiscated a shipment of suspected marijuana from California addressed to a home in Hubbard last week.

Investigators said when they opened the package Thursday morning, they found six pounds of suspected marijuana inside.

No one has been charged at this point.