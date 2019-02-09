mahoning county | Indictments

A county grand jury indicted these people on these charges:

Taylor A. Moore, 26, Nantucket Drive, Austintown, four counts of forgery.

Nathaniel W. Byrd, 50, Crandall Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Cesar Nolasco, 30, homeless, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Earl K. Watson, 38, Cleveland Street, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Izaiah Z. Beacham, 23, Venloe Drive, Poland, receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapons, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools, being a felon in possession of a firearm and endangering children with forfeiture specifications.

Kevin R.R. Ortiz, 29, Lincoln Park Drive, being a felon in possession of a firearm, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and aggravated menacing.

John Tinney, 28, Edgewater Drive, Poland, breaking and entering and resisting arrest.

Joseph A.W. Balog, 28, Roy Street, burglary, aggravated burglary and violating a protection order.

David J. Zadai, 32, Pierce Road, Warren, theft.

Ronald Moffo Jr., 27, North Hazelwood Avenue, aggravated robbery.

Michael Fiscus, 63, Shirley Road, two counts of violating a protection order.

Eric M. Barcley, 23, Harold Lane, Campbell, theft.

Eric M. Kibler, 30, Neeld Road, East Palestine, two counts of receiving stolen property and five counts of forgery.

Quenel Hines, 27, Canton; DeAngelo Johnson, 20, Akron and Aaron Davis, 22, Canton, passing bad checks and receiving stolen property.

Lewis Deloach, 32, Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

Shawnta Lee, 42, Verona Avenue, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, breaking and entering and vandalism.

Curtis Daye Jr., 27, West Earle Avenue, arson, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Freeman Bankston, 26, East Boston Avenue, burglary.

Anthony Williams, 28, Glenwood Avenue, three counts of assault, three counts of retaliation, three counts of intimidation, domestic violence and three counts of obstructing official business.

DeMarcus Ivory, 19, East Avondale Avenue, intimidation, retaliation, assault and obstructing official business with firearm specifications on counts one, two and three.

Jayquan McMullen, 21, Taft Avenue, and Kalilo Robinson, 22, Pasadena Avenue, aggravated robbery, robbery, kidnapping, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Ralph Riddle Jr., 40, Melrose Avenue, Boardman, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of specified governmental facility, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.

Roland Lampkin, 24, and Gaelle Closeille, 23, both of Brooklyn, N.Y., forgery and theft.

Christopher Sayers, 34, Nelson Avenue, two counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of misuse of credit cards.

Lisa Doyle, 40, South Avenue, North Lima, grand theft.

Jessica M. Glusic, 22, Main Street, Andover, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Danielle Russell, 27, Alameda Avenue, two counts of endangering children.

Thomas Williams, 31, Alameda Avenue, escape.

Sean Bishop, 39, East Lucius Avenue, aggravated robbery with firearm and repeat violent-offender specifications and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts