Janik assumes leadership of 910th at YARS

Air Force Reserve Col. Joseph D. Janik took over leadership of the 910th Airlift Wing during a change-of-command ceremony Saturday at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Janik arrived at YARS in November 2017 to begin his assignment there as vice commander and senior air reserve technician. He replaces Col. Daniel J. Sarachene, who became commander Feb. 1, 2017.

The 910th commander is also installation commander, thereby leading the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the 228-acre YARS that provides support for the nearly 2,000 assigned Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps reservists and civil service employees.

Leading the change-of-command ceremony, Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig L. LaFave also brought some good news for the survival of YARS.

