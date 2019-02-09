BUSINESS DIGEST || Health care facilities get new location

Health care facilities get new location

HOWLAND

Alta Behavioral Healthcare and Meridian HealthCare are now serving new and existing clients from a new location: Wexford Center, 1950 Niles-Cortland Road NE. The two entities will provide fully integrated care for families at a nearby location that is convenient for residents of Trumbull County.

Ribbon-cutting for Bobba Tea Eatery

NILES

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Ken Kuang will host a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Monday for Bobba Tea Eatery, in the food court of Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road. They will unveil the new breakfast and offer free coffee and fried dough.

Bobba Tea Eatery has a multifaceted cuisine menu, featuring bubble tea, American-Indian tacos, wraps, Thai rolled ice cream and more.

Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For information, contact Ken Kuang at 330-442-3699 or babaricebowl@gmail.com.

Ceremony set for Plato’s Closet

NILES

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Rachel Craig will host a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Wednesday for Plato’s Closet, 914 Great East Plaza.

Plato’s Closet buys gently used teen and young-adult clothing and accessories that are name brands, while being trendy, clean and in good condition.

Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For information, contact Rachel Craig at 330-505-9479 or Rachel.craig@aol.com.

Automakers recall 1.7 million vehicles

DETROIT

Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler Vans, Mercedes and Ferrari are recalling about 1.7 million vehicles to replace potentially deadly air-bag inflators made by Takata Corp. of Japan.

The inflators can hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide, and hundreds more were injured.

The moves, announced Friday by the U.S. government, are part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history. About 10 million inflators are being recalled in the U.S. this year, with as many as 70 million to be recalled by the time the ordeal ends late next year.

Takata used the chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the air bags. But the chemical can deteriorate over time due to high humidity and cycles from hot temperatures to cold.

Hasbro earnings miss expectations

PAWTUCKET, R.I.

Hasbro returned to a profit in its fourth quarter, but the toy company’s performance still fell short of Wall Street’s expectations as it continues to deal with the demise of Toys “R” Us.

Shares fell 7.3 percent in Friday pre-market trading.

Hasbro Inc., whose brands include Nerf and Power Rangers, earned $8.8 million, or 7 cents per share, for the period ended Dec. 30.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 27.650.37

Aqua America, .20 36.030.36

Avalon Holdings,2.810.00

Chemical Bank, .2845.06‚àí0.58

Community Health Sys, .213.70‚àí0.38

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.000.16

Farmers Nat., .0713.76‚àí0.02

First Energy, .36 39.490.18

Fifth/Third, .1626.43‚àí0.35

First Niles Financial, .057.750.00

FNB Corp., .1211.87‚àí0.11

General Motors, .3838.700.07

General Electric, .129.81‚àí0.25

Huntington Bank, .11 13.62‚àí0.34

JP Morgan Chase, .56101.36‚àí1.01

Key Corp, .1116.97‚àí0.10

Macy’s, .38 25.660.00

Parker Hannifin, .76162.09‚àí0.22

PNC, .75122.840.00

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88184.10‚àí1.75

Stoneridge 25.26‚àí0.97

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.59‚àí0.01

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.