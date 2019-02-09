Grand jury issues indictments in three homicides

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury has indicted suspects in three homicides.

Charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 25 shooting death of Joshua Donatelli in his Imperial Street home is George Gutierres, 29, of Pasadena Avenue.

Indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and kidnapping is Lavontae Knight, 23, of Ferndale Avenue.

Knight is charged in the Dec. 30 shooting death of Trevice Harris and the wounding of a woman who were detained against their will before they were shot.

They were found in an SUV at a Market Street gas station, where police were called.

Traylor Johnson, 21, of Mistletoe Avenue, is indicted on a charge of aggravated murder in the Nov. 29 shooting death of Derrick Franklin, 23, at the All City Sports Bar.

Detectives used video surveillance inside the bar to make their case.

Johnson has been in the county jail since his arrest in December, and Knight also has been in custody since his arrest in early January.

Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert said he expects more charges to be filed in the Donatelli case. Gutierres also is charged with attempted possession of cocaine. Lambert said Donatelli was shot during a drug transaction at his home.

Gutierres did not fire the shots that killed Donatelli, Lambert said. He said there was a third person there who is expected to be charged shortly in Donatelli’s death.