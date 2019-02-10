Dads, daughters kicked up their shoes at 16th annual dance in Boardman

BOARDMAN

Some of the girls age 5 to 12 at Boardman Park’s 2019 Father/Daughter Dance say they are already thinking about their wardrobes for the 2020 version of the immensely popular night out for fathers and daughters.

“Many girls plan this months ahead of time,” said Karen McCallum, Boardman Park recreation director.

This year’s 16th annual affair began Friday and will be repeated Thursday – Valentine’s Day, Friday, Saturday and next Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lariccia Community Center.

The only night not sold out is Valentine’s Day, said McCallum, who estimated that 300 of the dad-daughter couples would attend the event. People still interested can call 330-726-8105, she said. The cost is $40 per couple for Boardman residents and $50 per couple for nonresidents. No tickets are sold at the door.

Read more about the event in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.