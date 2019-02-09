METRO DIGEST || Business owner gets probation

Business owner gets probation

LISBON

The owner of a Lisbon pallet company was sentenced to two years of probation for failing to carry workers’ compensation insurance on his business.

Kenneth Miller, owner of Grant Street Pallet Inc., pleaded no contest to a second-degree misdemeanor count of failure to comply after entering a reinstatement payment plan with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. A judge sentenced Miller to 10 days in jail, fined him $750 and suspended both.

Bond set for man in stolen rifle case

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond Friday at $30,000 for a man arraigned in municipal court for having a stolen AK-47.

Jaquan Lindsey, 24, is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Lindsey was a passenger in a car pulled over about 8:50 p.m. Thursday at Lansdowne Boulevard and Kimmel Street on the East Side for an improper lane charge.

Reports said the car’s driver has a suspended license. Police searched the car with the help of a police dog, and the loaded rifle was found in the back.

Lindsey told police he didn’t understand how they could arrest him on a gun charge because he did not have a round chambered in the gun, reports said. The officers told him he could be charged because the magazine in the gun was loaded.

Boardman to have bus driver job fair

BOARDMAN

Boardman School District has scheduled a bus driver job fair for 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 at the new bus garage on Raupp Avenue.

“There is a shortage of school bus drivers not just here, but everywhere. We have on-board instructors who can help you get the training needed,” said Ryan Dunn, the district’s new transportation supervisor.

Last week, the board hired Dunn to replace Debra Brothers, who retired Dec. 31. Dunn’s annual salary is $50,784.

Police investigate robbery report

WARREN

Police are investigating a report that an 87-year-old man was robbed of a “fanny pack” as he returned home from the nearby Walgreens store at 1:01 p.m. Thursday.

The victim said the pack had juice, vitamins and crackers inside. It happened at the Riverview Apartments, 250 Tod Ave. NW.

A male about 25 years old pulled a knife on the victim after he entered the first floor of the apartment building and took the pack, he said.

OSU office to offer beef quality training

CANFIELD

Ohio State University’s Mahoning County Extension Office is sponsoring beef quality assurance training at two times Tuesday at the office, 490 S. Broad St.

The times are 1 to 2 and 7 to 8 p.m. To register, call 330-533-5538 and note the time you will attend.

Craig Beach hearing on petition request

LAKE MILTON

The Village of Craig Beach Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers at the municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, to consider a petition request from Myers Enterprise LLC for a right-of-way vacation of a portion of the unimproved, dedicated Lee Drive for the purpose of the future development of a Dollar General store.