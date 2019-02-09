BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Mellinda Green and Terrell McDowell, Boardman, girl, Feb. 7.
Mihiar and Barah Albdour, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 7.
Joseph and Danielle Puntel, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 7.
Vanesha Starkey and Jesse Curry, Campbell, boy, Feb. 7.
Tina Gerald and Lance Huckleby, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 7.
Ryan and Brittany Everett, Salem, boy, Feb. 7.
Nicole Black and Matthew Clark, Struthers, girl, Feb. 7.
Brittney Canning, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 7.
