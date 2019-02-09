BIRTHS


February 9, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Mellinda Green and Terrell McDowell, Boardman, girl, Feb. 7.

Mihiar and Barah Albdour, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 7.

Joseph and Danielle Puntel, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 7.

Vanesha Starkey and Jesse Curry, Campbell, boy, Feb. 7.

Tina Gerald and Lance Huckleby, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 7.

Ryan and Brittany Everett, Salem, boy, Feb. 7.

Nicole Black and Matthew Clark, Struthers, girl, Feb. 7.

Brittney Canning, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 7.

