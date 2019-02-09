ASH WEDNESDAY

and LENT services

Lent, a season of spiritual renewal, begins Ash Wednesday, which is March 6. Forty days is a traditional number of discipline, devotion and preparation in the Bible. Lent also lasts for 40 days, excluding Sundays.

A listing of Ash Wednesday services and other Lenten programs will be published March 2. Deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. Feb. 27.

Torah studies

Villa Maria, Pa.

The Villa Maria Education & Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host “Torah Studies for Christians,” a series of lectures on Jewish/Christian studies, from 1 to 3 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month until May 15. The series is sponsored by Jewish/Christian Studies Youngstown and the B’Nai B’rith Guardian of the Menorah. There is no cost, but a free-will offering will be taken. Registration is requested. For information or to register, visit www.vmesc.org or call 724-964-8886.

Simon annual dinner

GIRARD

New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., will host the annual Rev. Lonnie K.A. Simon Dinner at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mahoning Country Club, 710 E. Liberty St. The dinner will pay tribute to the late Rev. Mr. Simon, who initiated the idea 46 years ago. The theme is: “Led by His Spirit. Compelled by His Love.”

The church will present legacy awards to three deserving individuals and will roll out its vision for this year at the dinner, which is open to the public. The cost is $15. For reservations, call the church office at 330-747-2125. The Rev. Kenneth L. Simon is pastor.

Also, the church recently adopted its 2019 budget of $556,971. The 2019 officers are: Michael Lyons, deacon board chairman and Christian education director; Linda Jenkins, deaconess board chairwoman; Julius Livas, trustee board chairman; Ike Henry, general treasurer; Tazwell Franklin, financial secretary; Reuben Gordon Sr., benevolent treasurer; Juanita Davis, church clerk; and Lois York, church school superintendent.

Adult courses

youngstown

The Office of Religious Education of the Diocese of Youngstown is offering online and on-site adult courses in catechesis. The online courses include A Survey of Catholic Spiritualities, Your Life with the Saints and Jesus, the Compassionate Savior. The courses Catholic Belief and Tradition and Elementary Catechesis are offered at diocesan parishes.

For information, call 330-744-8451, ext. 302, email jlawson@youngstowndiocese.org, or go to the “for Catechists/Catechist Courses” page of https://catechistcafe.weebly.com.

Valentine/bingo party

Youngstown

Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 421 Covington St., will host the Daughters’ Club Valentine Bingo/Card Party at 2 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 10 and under. Ticket price includes a lunch, including pasta, salad, rolls, dessert and drink. Tickets will be sold after weekend Masses or at the door. For information, call Darlene at 330-750-6104.

Youth award

youngstown

The Diocese of Youngstown is accepting nominations for the Eagle of the Cross award, granted to high-school juniors or seniors who are active in their parish or diocesan school and are role models of Christian leadership. The nominees must be practicing Roman Catholics.

Teens are nominated by adults who complete short essay questions regarding the nominees’ participation in parish and/or Catholic high-school youth ministry programs within the diocese. All nominators must obtain the signature of the nominee’s pastor as well as their high-school principal or president before submission. Nominations must be postmarked by Wednesday or delivered in person by 3 p.m. Friday. The nomination form can be downloaded from http://youngstownoyyam.weebly.com/eagle-of-cross-awards.html.

For information, contact Cindee Case by email at ccase@youngstowndiocese.org or by phone at 330-744-8451, ext. 280.

Men of Valor

YOUNGSTOWN

Union Baptist Church, 528 Lincoln Ave., is hosting its Men of Valor Weekend on Feb. 23-24.

On Feb. 23, the church will host a prayer breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. The guest preacher will be Bishop Jesse Gavin, pastor of Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church in Erie, Pa. Ticket donation is $20. To inquire about a ticket, call the church at 330-746-1217 or visit the church website ubcministry.org. No tickets will be sold at the door.

On Feb. 24, there will be a Men of Valor worship service, where the guest preacher will be the Rev. Edward Cryer, pastor of Unity Baptist Church in Cleveland.

Lenten series

BOARDMAN

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, will host a Lenten course “The Power of Small Choices,” inspired by the film “The Shawshank Redemption” at 6 p.m. March 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7; and 1 p.m. March 13, 20, 27 and April 3 and 10. Each session will be one hour, and light snacks will be served.

This course requires participants to view the film before the sessions begin. There will be four opportunities to view the film at the church, at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 and March 3; and at 1 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 6. Adults only, as the film is rated R.

Registration is required. Call 330-758-4513 for information.

Lenten speaker series

BOARDMAN

St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, will have a Lenten speaker series in the St. Matthew room from 7:40 to 8:20 a.m. Wednesdays during Lent. Each day, a different speaker will share their stories over a Continental breakfast.

Speakers: March 13, Chuck Bobozky; March 20, Julie Palusak; March 27, Kris Hetzel; April 10, Brigid Kennedy, president of Ursuline Ministries; April 17, Pam Pasquale’s St. Charles eighth-grade confirmandi. There will be no speaker during Parish Mission Week, April 3.

Peanut butter needed

HUBBARD

Corner House Christian Church, 6954 Chestnut Ridge Road, will collect 16-ounce jars of peanut butter this month to support Haitians in need.

