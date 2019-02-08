Youngstown officials reduce the projected general-fund deficit to $433,000

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

City officials have reduced the projected deficit in the general-fund budget to $433,000 with expectations to balance it in three weeks.

City council met Thursday for about two hours with Kyle Miasek, the interim finance director, to discuss the latest round of proposed cuts.

When they met Jan. 23, the deficit in the estimated $33 million general fund was reduced from $2.2 million to $1.41 million.

Close to $1 million in savings were recommended by Miasek.

That includes:

$408,000 in equipment cuts, primarily $222,000 for a radio system for the fire department and $110,000 for street department vehicles. Rather than lease two additional plow trucks this year, the city plans to buy two trucks they’re currently borrowing from the Ohio Department of Transportation for a less expensive amount.

$300,000 in budget reductions for operating services.

$250,000 in surplus from 2018 – $150,000 unused from the street department, primarily for a reduction in overtime and road salt because of the mild December; and $100,000 not spent by the parks and recreation department.

$18,200 savings by not purchasing an air-conditioning system for Henry Stambaugh Golf Course’s clubhouse requested by the parks and recreation department.

Councilman T.J. Rodgers, D-2nd, said long-term solutions are needed as city officials deal with year-to-year budgetary problems.

“We’re doing the same thing as last year,” he said. “We’re kicking the can down the road. We need to make structural changes. [A deficit] might not be in 2020. It might be in 2021, but we have a long-term problem.”

Miasek said he agrees.

“We have to look at cuts that are structural and not those that are one-time in nature,” he said.

He said there is an attrition reduction in the fire department that will continue.

Miasek said the city administration asked the firefighters union to postpone a 1-percent raise given last month to its members until the budget process is complete and were told no.

The administration has asked the police patrol and ranking-officers unions to delay payments their members receive for unions and bonuses they get for having college degrees, Miasek said. “We’re waiting on those requests,” he said.

Miasek said if employees don’t cooperate with requested cuts, the administration and council would need to work together to make possible layoffs.

Council has to adopt a 2019 budget by March 31.

It will meet sometime between Feb. 26 and 28 with Miasek, who said he expects to have a balanced budget by then.