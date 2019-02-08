Art show gives hobbyists and artisans a chance to show off their work

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

For many vendors participating in the Artists of the Rust Belt 2019 Winter Market, their craft started as a hobby, said event organizer Lauren Potts-Novotak.

“It becomes an obsession. Now you have all this stuff, and what are you going to do with it? I’m going to put it on display,” said Potts-Novotak.

The same is true for her. She turned an interest in jewelry-making into a side hustle.

“It was very hard for me to consider myself an artist, because I look at some of the artwork, and I’m like, there’s no way I’m an artist. My mom was actually the one who said to me, ‘You’re a designer, and that is art,’” she said.

The Winter Market, which is in its 10th year, gives seasoned artisans and new craft-makers the opportunity to sell and display their work.

The more than 35 vendors will sell jewelry, photographs, crocheted accessories, skincare products and even sweet treats, all made locally.

“I think [buyers] can take pride in having something unique. Anyone can go to the store and buy the same thing to hang up in their house, but an art show’s really going to give you that unique conversation piece. ... It’s something to be proud of,” said Potts-Novotak.

An auction with donations from the artists and the $1 admission fee will benefit the nonprofit Buster’s Brigade. The organization supports local cats and dogs with initiatives such as a pet food program run through Second Harvest Food Bank and a low-cost spay and neuter program, said organization treasurer and board member Donna Sekman.

On Sunday, the bar and kitchen will be open, with the crew from Boxcar Lounge selling brunch food.

“The atmosphere and nostalgia of this building – so many artists have said they could come here and sell nothing and still enjoy themselves, just because of the energy of this place,” said Potts-Novotak.

To new crafters considering making a side hustle out of their artistic hobbies, Potts-Novotak said, “Just try. You have nothing to lose to try. There are pieces that I’ve made that I hate, and they’re often the first to sell.”