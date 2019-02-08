BREAKING: HOERIG SENTENCING | UPDATE | Claudia gets 28 years for murdering husband

West Side store robbed


February 8, 2019 at 10:56a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said two men and a woman robbed a 3345 Mahoning Ave. Dollar General store about 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

An employee told police a man dressed in black came in with a handgun demanding keys to the safe. The employee said he did not have a key and a man and a woman then came in demanding the registers be opened.

The second man opened one of the registers and the woman grabbed cash, then all three ran away, reports said.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000


Salem


Residential
4 bedroom, 6 bath
$649900


Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000