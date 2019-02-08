West Side store robbed
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said two men and a woman robbed a 3345 Mahoning Ave. Dollar General store about 9:40 p.m. Thursday.
An employee told police a man dressed in black came in with a handgun demanding keys to the safe. The employee said he did not have a key and a man and a woman then came in demanding the registers be opened.
The second man opened one of the registers and the woman grabbed cash, then all three ran away, reports said.
