Warren’s Petersons put up good ‘Family Feud’ but lost

Staff report

WARREN

The well-known Peterson family from the Warren/Howland area gave an enthusiastic effort but came out second-best on Thursday’s episode of the popular television game show “Family Feud,” which aired at 7:30 p.m. on 21 WFMJ-TV.

Despite losing, Vince Peterson II said “the end was unfortunate, but we had a blast. To have that experience with my family was a blessing.”

“The support we got from all over was absolutely amazing. We heard from a lot of people from all over the country. It was a great experience,” said Peterson, constituent liaison and field representative for U.S. Rep Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th.

Other members of the Peterson family who participated included Vince Peterson, a speaker, pastor, participant in an annual weight-loss challenge and probation officer; and his daughter-in-law, Shanice, who at a friend’s suggestion sent a video of themselves to the show.

They were then invited to the Kalahari indoor water park in Sandusky for an audition, which included the Petersons playing a game of “Family Feud.” Six months later, the Petersons were flown to Los Angeles where the show is filmed.

The Peterson family did very well and was in the lead, 138 to 104, after the first two games.

But the third and tie-breaking game went to their opponents, who ended up winning a $20,000 car. The question that did in the Petersons was: “What would I do if I woke up in jail?”