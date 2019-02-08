BUSINESS DIGEST || Vindicator joins Drive It Home effort

Vindicator joins Drive It Home effort

YOUNGSTOWN

The Vindicator has joined the Drive It Home Ohio campaign to urge General Motors to support growing its investment at the Lords-town Assembly Plant.

For the next three Sundays, The Vindicator’s print edition will include a special Drive It Home poster that residents and businesses can cut out and display to show their support for the campaign. Additionally, you can follow all the latest news about GM at Vindy.com.

Drive it Home Ohio, launched in November, is a collaborative effort bringing together local businesses, community and religious leaders, GM Lordstown workers and consumers and their families.

Byce Auction to handle sale of Golden Dawn

YOUNGSTOWN

Byce Auction of Youngstown has been appointed to auction the Golden Dawn restaurant at 1245 Logan Avenue.

There will be previews of the restaurant and bar from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 7.

Bidding will be online only, and interested parties may register and be authorized to bid by visiting byceonline.co, which will feature photos and complete information.

Bidding will close at 4 p.m. March 7.

The opening bid of the restaurant and rights to a liquor license will be $50,481 plus a 10 percent buyer’s premium.

The restaurant offers seating for 76 people with additional bar seating of 19, a fully equipped kitchen, full basement and a separate apartment and paved parking.

Judge gives Sears another chance, OKs $5.2B plan

NEW YORK

A bankruptcy judge on Thursday blessed a $5.2 billion plan by Sears chairman and biggest shareholder to keep the iconic business going.

The approval means roughly 425 stores and 45,000 jobs will be preserved.

Eddie Lampert’s bid through an affiliate of his ESL hedge fund overcame opposition from a group of unsecured creditors, including mall owners and suppliers, that tried to block the sale and pushed hard for the company’s liquidation.

Supreme Court blocks Louisiana abortion clinic law

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court is stopping Louisiana from enforcing new regulations on abortion clinics in a test of the conservative court’s views on abortion rights.

The justices said by a 5-4 vote that they will not allow the state to put into effect a law that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberals in putting a hold on the law, pending a full review of the case.

The four more conservative justices, including Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, would have allowed it to take effect. Kavanaugh wrote a dissent explaining his vote.

The law is very similar to a Texas measure the justices struck down three years ago. Roberts dissented in that case.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 27.29‚àí1.26

Aqua America, .20 35.660.59

Avalon Holdings,2.870.04

Chemical Bank, .2845.640.35

Community Health Sys, .214.080.19

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.00‚àí0.25

Farmers Nat., .0713.780.13

First Energy, .36 39.310.65

Fifth/Third, .1626.780.06

First Niles Financial, .057.750.00

FNB Corp., .1211.970.24

General Motors, .3838.65‚àí1.26

General Electric, .1210.06‚àí0.41

Huntington Bank, .11 13.960.58

JP Morgan Chase, .56102.38‚àí1.36

Key Corp, .1117.070.58

Macy’s, .38 25.660.29

Parker Hannifin, .76162.31‚àí2.93

PNC, .75122.840.23

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88185.852.00

Stoneridge 26.23‚àí0.94

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.600.02

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.