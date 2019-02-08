Vienna cop expected to resign

Staff report

VIENNA

Township Police Sgt. Michael Sheehy is expected to resign at a special trustees meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.

Sheehy was facing a March 4 hearing that would determine his employment status and disciplinary action.

A meeting notice stated the trustees would consider an employee’s resignation letter and rescind the employee’s hearing scheduled for March.

Trustee Phil Pegg confirmed Sheehy is the only employee facing a hearing March 4.

Sheehy was placed on administrative leave in December after theft allegations at Mathews High School, where he served as the school district’s resource officer.

School district Superintendent Russell McQuaide reported the allegations to township police Chief Bob Ludt, who turned them over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Sheehy was placed on administrative leave.

Sheehy was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury in January for charges including grand theft, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, sparking a new probe by the state BCI. He was accused by township police of taking two AR-15s from the department without consent and using a department lockout kit to break into a police car and take $700.

At Monday’s regular trustees meeting, residents inquired why Sheehy still had access to the police department after the school allegations made in December. They also asked why formal action wasn’t immediately taken against Sheehy.

Trustees and police said they will not be making any statements regarding the investigations while they are still pending, and directed residents to contact the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office or BCI with questions.

While on administrative leave, Sheehy used his vacation and sick time to continue earning income. He is now on unpaid leave.

Substitute officers are serving as the school district’s resource officer. Sheehy will not return to the school district, McQuaide has said.