Video shows train leave with baby on board, dad on platform


February 8, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

A surveillance video released by a transit authority in Cleveland shows a man stepping off a train to smoke a cigarette and then frantically chasing after it when it leaves the station with his baby on board.

A Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority statement says the train’s driver learned about the baby on board before it arrived at the next station. RTA officials responded and quickly returned to the station where the father was reunited with the child.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000


Salem


Residential
4 bedroom, 6 bath
$649900


Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000