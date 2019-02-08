Video shows train leave with baby on board, dad on platform
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
A surveillance video released by a transit authority in Cleveland shows a man stepping off a train to smoke a cigarette and then frantically chasing after it when it leaves the station with his baby on board.
A Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority statement says the train’s driver learned about the baby on board before it arrived at the next station. RTA officials responded and quickly returned to the station where the father was reunited with the child.
