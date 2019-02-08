United Way benefit event Winner opts for Cruze, not cash

SEE ALSO: Chamber points laid-off GM employees to new opportunities

By William K. Alcorn

AUSTINTOWN

Cathy Grizinski, an employee of Help Network of Northeast Ohio, will be tooling around town in a brand new Chevrolet Cruze after picking the correct key among 10 to start and win the vehicle in Thursday’s Greenwood Chevrolet Cruze or Cash Giveaway.

The ninth annual program sponsored by the Greenwood Auto Group, benefits the United Way of Youngs-town and the Mahoning Valley and the United Way of Trumbull County by offering a chance of winning a Cruze or $15,000 in cash to those who donated $260 or more to the respective 2018 financial campaigns.

From that group, 10 finalists, five from each United Way, were chosen to draw keys, one of which would start the car.

Tension filled the Greenwood showroom Thursday as key after key failed to start the Cruze until Grizinski’s ninth key did the trick.

Before her key started the Cruze, Grizinski said “It’s just fun being in the running.”

After winning, she said emphatically that she is “keeping the car and not taking the money. It is made in our area and it is a good, sound car.”

Also, she said, General Motors Lordstown employees have been great supporters of United Way.

Perhaps Thursday’s sentimental favorite to win the car was Marlene Lewis of the Surgical Center at Southwoods, who was involved in a fender-bender on the way to Greenwood’s, but arrived just in time to draw her key, which was No. 5.

Of the several potential winners interviewed before the key drawing, most said they would take the car if they won.

Cheryl McArthur of Liberty said she was “excited about the chance to win.”

McArthur, who has run the United Way workplace campaign at the Mahoning County Educational Service Center for several years, said she donates to United Way because it funds various educational and emergency service programs, and because the money stays local.

Terry and Tevis DeMascio of Boardman said they would take the cash if they won.

“We don’t need a car and would probably use the money for grandchildren’s college funds,” said Terry.

Bob Hannon, head of United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, thanked GM workers for all they have done over the years to support both the Youngstown and Trumbull County United Ways.

He urged them to “keep up the fight” to preserve their jobs at the Lordstown GM Complex.

General Motors employees and the Greenwood Auto Group “helps both counties to do our jobs,” said Ginny Pasha, head of the Trumbull County United Way.

“Supporting the United Ways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties makes sense,” said Greg Greenwood, president of the Greenwood Auto Group.

“We all benefit when kids succeed in school and when people’s basic needs are met,” said Greenwood.