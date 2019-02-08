Snowbound Calif. guests freed after 5 days at lodge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 120 visitors and staff who were snowbound in a Sierra Nevada resort for five days have been freed, authorities said today.

Up to 7 feet of snow trapped the guests and staff at Montecito Sequoia Lodge in Kings Canyon National Park starting Sunday after a storm, U.S. Forest Service spokesman Alicia Embrey said.

Crews had to travel by snowmobile to get to the lodge in the mountains east of Fresno on Wednesday morning, when they ensured everyone was safe. They returned Thursday with additional supplies, she said.

Heavy equipment and crews then cleared more than 20 fallen trees and 8 miles of deep snow on the road leading to the lodge to allow guests and staff to finally leave the property Thursday night.

Though some got bored during the snow-in, Embrey said the lodge had enough food, fuel and general supplies to keep everyone comfortable.

"Physically they were fine," Embrey said. "They were obviously happy to go home."

The snow that trapped the guests began falling Friday, blanketing the area with between 4 to 7 feet by Saturday night, Embrey said, adding that roads to the lodge were closed by Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, another winter storm is on the way to the region.