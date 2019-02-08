Ohio officer wounded, suspect killed during SWAT standoff

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has been wounded and a suspect killed during a SWAT standoff in Ohio.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports police went to a home in Summit County’s Franklin Township about 7 p.m. Thursday for a domestic-violence call and learned that a man had barricaded himself inside a bedroom. A regional SWAT team was called in about three hours later.

The SWAT officer from the Barberton Police Department was wounded when the man fired a round through the bedroom door about 3 a.m. today, prompting officers to return fire.

Police say the officer, a 12-year veteran, has serious but nonlife-threatening injuries and awaits surgery at an Akron hospital.

The officer and the suspect haven’t been identified.