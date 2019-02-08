Mom arrested after found with kids during drug search

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

For the second time in two weeks, police charged someone at a West Side home with child endangering after investigating suspected drug activity.

On Jan. 23, Tijuan Muldrow, 23, was charged with child endangering because police found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and a loaded .45-caliber handgun that were within reach of an 8-year-old, a 1-year-old and an infant who was a week old, police said. Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served a search warrant at Muldrow’s 135 S. Dunlap Ave. home.

The mother of the children, Raeona Brown, 22, was there and was let go with a warning that if she was ever found with the children at the home again, she would be arrested. Police returned to the home Wednesday and found suspected drugs there, along with Brown, the 1-year-old and the infant, so she was taken into custody on two counts of child endangering and booked into the Mahoning County jail, reports said.

Officers serving Wednesday’s warrant found 17 suboxone strips, suspected crack cocaine, two digital scales and a security camera, reports said.

Brown had failed to keep in contact with her caseworker at the County Children Services Board and could not be found for the past two weeks.

After consulting with CSB on the phone, police took custody of the children to take to CSB workers, reports said.

Muldrow was also at the home, free after posting a $75,000 bond from his Jan. 23 arrest on five drug charges, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two misdemeanor child endangering counts.

Also arrested Wednesday on a charge of possession of drugs was Christina Guzzo, 49, of Manchester Avenue.

All three are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.