Lisbon businessman get probation for workers' comp violation

LISBON — The owner of a Lisbon pallet company was sentenced to two years of probation for failing to carry workers’ compensation insurance on his business.

Kenneth Miller, owner of Grant Street Pallet Inc., pleaded no contest to a second-degree misdemeanor count of failure to comply after entering a reinstatement payment plan with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. A judge sentenced Miller to 10 days in jail, fined him $750, and suspended both.