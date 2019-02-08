Indictments issued in separate homicides

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury has indicted suspects in separate homicides.

The indictments were issued Thursday but were certified today.

Charged with involuntary manslaughter for the Oct. 25 shooting death of Joshua Donatelli in his Imperial Street home was George Gutierres, 29, of Pasadena Avenue.

Indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and kidnapping was Lavontae Knight, 23, of Ferndale Avenue.

Knight is charged with the Dec. 30 shooting death of Trevice Harris, and the wounding of another woman who were detained against their will before they were shot.

They were found in an SUV at a Market Street gas station, where police were called.