HOERIG SENTENCING | Today is Karl's family's turn to speak

Claudia Hoerig gave jurors and the public nearly six hours of explanations during her trial last month for why she shot her husband to death in 2007.

Today it’s possible a different story will be told — remarks about the type of man Karl Hoerig was to his children and friends.

During this morning’s sentencing, Claudia, 54, will get to speak again. Sometimes defendants take that opportunity to apologize. Sometimes they continue to insist they are innocent.

But the “victims” — the people who cared about Karl Hoerig — will also be allowed to speak to Judge Andrew Logan to talk about how Claudia’s crimes impacted them.

No one from Karl’s family testified at the trial. Instead, the testimony came from gun-shop salesmen, crime-scene analysts, a forensic pathologist, a crime-lab tech, detectives.

Karl’s family faithfully attended the nine-day trial — his father, mother, brothers, son, daughter, ex-wife, friends. They were never disruptive. In fact, it took minutes after Claudia’s verdict was read before any of Karl’s family members showed much reaction. A few quietly hugged, but their reactions were held in check.

However, a juror who spoke to reporters after the 12-member panel found her guilty of aggravated murder said he was aware of Karl’s family.

“It was heartbreaking for me watching the family sitting here and watching them cry,” the juror said of their reaction to Claudia’s testimony.

In it, Claudia alleged that Karl exhibited numerous strange behaviors. There was scant evidence corroborating the allegations, even though Claudia said she wore a recording device around her wrist throughout her marrige to Karl.

The juror said he didn’t believe Claudia’s testimony, even saying it was “making me mad.”