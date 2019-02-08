Grand jury indicts South Side man on homicide charge

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County grand jury has indicted a suspect in a November shooting death at a Mahoning Avenue bar.

A grand jury report released today charged Traylor Johnson, 21, of Mistletoe, with aggravated murder for the Nov. 29 shooting death of Derrick Franklin, 23, at the All City Sports Bar.

Detectives used video surveillance inside the bar to make their case.

Johnson has been in the county jail since his arrest in December.