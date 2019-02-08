Doctor indicted in painkiller scheme
YOUNGSTOWN
A Mahoning County grand jury has issued a 79-count indictment against a Windham Court doctor for illegally selling or supplying prescription painkillers.
Dr. James Prommersberger, 55, faces charges of illegal processing of drug documents, trafficking in drugs, Medicaid fraud and grand theft.
The indictment says the illegal activity took place between 2013 and 2017.
