BREAKING: HOERIG SENTENCING | UPDATE | Claudia gets 28 years for murdering husband

Doctor indicted in painkiller scheme


February 8, 2019 at 9:58a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury has issued a 79-count indictment against a Windham Court doctor for illegally selling or supplying prescription painkillers.

Dr. James Prommersberger, 55, faces charges of illegal processing of drug documents, trafficking in drugs, Medicaid fraud and grand theft.

The indictment says the illegal activity took place between 2013 and 2017.

