CORRECTION

The address of Struthers Councilman Richard Bayus, D-4th, who is running in the May 7 primary, is 449 W. Como St. Also, the ZIP code for Martin Hume, a Democratic candidate for Youngstown Municipal Court judge, is 44504. The address for Bayus and ZIP code for Hume were incorrect in a primary election candidates and issues box on page A6 in Thursday’s edition.

