Inaugural Home & Garden Expo Saturday in Buhl Park

Staff report

HERMITAGE, PA.

The inaugural Home & Garden Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Avalon Golf and Country Club in Buhl Park.

“Our area provides a really great quality of life, and an event like this will help put that in the forefront of our valley and region,” said Sherris Moreira, executive director of the Shenango Valley Chamber.

The concept started out as a conversation with presenting partner The Greater Mercer County Association of Realtors to help promote home ownership in the region. “This is a great opportunity to meet our real-estate agents, lenders, contractors and municipalities, all under one roof,” said Julie Cylenica, a broker for Howard Hanna Real Estate.

Besides home and garden-related vendors in the main ballroom, there also will be interactive demonstrations every half-hour featuring food, art and the Sharon Robotics Teams, as well as informative seminars in Bogart’s private dining room across from the banquet hall every hour, covering first-time home ownership, staging your home for sale, a Realtor roundtable and more.

“If you’re thinking about buying a home, don’t miss the opportunity to get expert advice from local professionals who will share the home-buying process from beginning to end,” said Sandi Carangi, CEO of Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union. The credit union is the seminar series sponsor.

The Avalon Golf and Country Club restaurant also is open to the public that day with no member fee. Entry to the expo is free with a nonperishable item to be collected by the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County; and $1 without one, with all proceeds going toward the food warehouse.

The Guardian’s Nest Veterans resource center is providing free valet parking.

There will be a variety of giveaways, including a full-size portable greenhouse, a room makeover kit, painting equipment, wine and coffee baskets and more.

For information, call 724-981-5880 or email info@svchamber.com.