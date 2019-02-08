Boardman schools schedules bus driver job fair

BOARDMAN — Boardman School District has scheduled a bus driver job fair for 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 at the new bus garage on Raupp Avenue.

“There is a shortage of school bus drivers not just here, but everywhere. We have on-board instructors who can help you get you the training needed,” said Ryan Dunn, the district’s new transportation supervisor.

Last week, the board hired Dunn to replace Debra Brothers, who retired Dec. 31. Dunn’s annual salary is $50,784.