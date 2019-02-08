Autopsy planned today in Cleveland for slain Warren man

Staff report

WARREN

An autopsy will be conducted today at the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office on the body of Azhiek E. Bennett, 22, of Draper Street Southeast, who was shot to death in front of an apartment on South Feederle Drive Southeast on Wednesday night.

A Warren police report calls his death a murder, but that won’t be officially determined until an autopsy is conducted. Bennett was found on the sidewalk or threshold of an apartment at 10:09 p.m.

He was taken by ambulance to Trumbull Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Last February, Bennett was sentenced to five years’ probation after pleading guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to felony failure to comply with the order of a police officer.

The charge stemmed from a June 3, 2017, incident in which he drove at high speeds through a residential area near Laird Avenue Southeast to elude police.

He also was convicted of misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons in April in Warren Municipal Court in a Jan. 15, 2018, incident in which two guns were found in a car during a traffic stop on Beck Street Southeast. Police said one of the handguns was readily accessible to Bennett and another man in the car.