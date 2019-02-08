Agenda Saturday
Agenda Saturday
Girard Zoning Committee, 10 a.m., The Daily Grind coffee shop, 824 N. State St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
Agenda Saturday
Girard Zoning Committee, 10 a.m., The Daily Grind coffee shop, 824 N. State St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.