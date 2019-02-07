YSU mounts rally in first half

Youngstown State closed out the first half with a 10-1 run to trail Milwaukee, 28-27, at halftime.

The visiting Panthers led by 10 midway through the first half before the Penguins rallied.

Devin Morgan has a team-high eight points, including two threes, for YSU. Michael Akuchie has four blocks, including two in a single possession.

Darius Roy leads Milwaukee with eight points.