YSU mounts rally in first half
Youngstown State closed out the first half with a 10-1 run to trail Milwaukee, 28-27, at halftime.
The visiting Panthers led by 10 midway through the first half before the Penguins rallied.
Devin Morgan has a team-high eight points, including two threes, for YSU. Michael Akuchie has four blocks, including two in a single possession.
Darius Roy leads Milwaukee with eight points.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.