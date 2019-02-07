Youngstown officials pare projected deficit to $433K

YOUNGSTOWN

City officials have reduced the projected deficit in the general-fund budget to $433,000 with expectations to balance it in three weeks.

City council met tonight for about two hours with Kyle Miasek, the interim finance director, to discuss the latest round of proposed cuts.

When they met Jan. 23, the deficit in the estimated $33 million general fund was reduced from $2.2 million to $1.41 million.

Close to $1 million in savings were recommended tonight by Miasek.

That includes:

• $408,000 in equipment cuts, primarily $222,000 for a radio system for the fire department and $110,000 for street department vehicles. Rather than least two additional plow trucks this year, the city plans to buy two trucks they’re currently borrowing from the Ohio Department of Transportation for a less expensive amount.

• $300,000 in budget reductions for operating services.

• $250,000 in surplus from 2018 – $150,000 unused from the street department, primarily for a reduction in overtime and road salt because of the mild December; and $100,000 not spent by the parks and recreation department.

• $18,200 savings by not purchasing an air-conditioning system for Henry Stambaugh Golf Course’s clubhouse requested by the parks and recreation department.

