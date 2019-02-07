METRO DIGEST || Elections board director resigning

Woman crashes into Blue Ribbon cleaners

LIBERTY

No injuries were reported when a woman drove her vehicle into the Blue Ribbon Cleaners on Belmont Avenue just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported that Liberty police believe the driver was speeding and unable to stop due to slippery, wet pavement.

Director resigning

LISBON

Adam Booth is resigning as the director of the Columbiana County Board of Elections, effective Feb. 15.

Booth, director for the past 10 years, is leaving to become customer success manager for Clear Ballot, a voting-system company. Kim Fusco, the deputy director, will be the new director. Bryce Miner will be deputy director.

Judge in federal court

CLEVELAND

Suspended Mahoning County Area Court Judge Diane Vettori-Caraballo appeared in federal court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing on charges relating to the theft of at least $100,000 from the estate of her deceased client.

Vettori-Caraballo, 50, of Canfield, accepted, then later rejected, a plea agreement to initial charges relating to the theft earlier this year, and did so again Wednesday. A jury trial is set for March 4.

Mahoning County Probate Court records show she has also filed a motion to settle a civil suit alleging she concealed more than $300,000 from that estate. That hearing is set for Tuesday.

Facing drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police arrested a passenger in a car pulled over about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday for an improper lane charge on Lans-downe Boulevard on the East Side on drug charges after officers found several pills in a bag next to her.

Reports said the officers saw Tamica Hackett, 25, of North Glenellen Avenue, putting things in a fast-food bag. When officers checked the bag, they found 13 painkillers inside.

Police then searched the car and found an additional 45 painkillers.

Hackett faces a charge of possession of drugs and was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Officers issued a citation to the driver, Laytton Shepard, 25, of Austintown, for making an improper lane change.

Suspected drugs in car

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police found four bags of suspected crack cocaine about 6 p.m. Tuesday after pulling over a man who ran a stop sign on the South Side.

William Stanley, 45, of Benwood Avenue, was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs and taken to the Mahoning County jail. He was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said when police found out Stanley had a warrant from Campbell police and several open suspensions on his license, they asked him to step out of his car and when he did, officers found the bags near the driver’s side door.

Eastgate meetings

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments will have a technical advisory committee meeting at 10 a.m. and a citizens advisory board meeting at 6 p.m., both today, on the 10th-floor conference room of the City Centre One building, 100 E. Federal St., Suite 1000.

Hall of Fame deadline

COLUMBUS

The deadline to nominate outstanding older adults for the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame is Monday.

The hall honors current or longtime Ohio residents 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on their communities, their professions or their vocations.

Visit www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame to nominate online or download the nomination form. Nominations must be received online or postmarked by midnight Feb. 11. People can request a paper nomination form by calling 614-728-0253.

Department of Aging staff evaluate nominees on the scope and impact of their contributions or accomplishments begun or continued after 60.

JA Bowl-A-Thon

AUSTINTOWN

Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley kicks off its 2019 Bowl-A-Thon season Saturday at Wedgewood Lanes, 1741 S. Raccoon Road. Junior Achievement and jazz music are both celebrating 100 years, so this year’s theme is “All that Jazz.”

The JA Bowl-A-Thon is JA’s largest annual fundraiser. The event will feature 50-50 raffles, prize drawings, team photo opportunities and much more.

Event proceeds help Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley to provide financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurial programs to almost 14,000 local students.

There is still opportunity to register teams for the next scheduled event from 6 to 9 p.m. May 7 at Camelot Lanes in Boardman.

The cost to participate is $50 per bowler and includes 3 games, shoes, and an event T-shirt. Participants can also raise money by selling $10 raffle tickets with donations from local businesses. The raffle drawing will be June 1.

Free HIV testing

WARREN

Free HIV testing and a free gift are offered by the Warren City Health Department, 258 E. Market St., from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. today, which is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Confidential results are available in about 20 minutes. Participants can walk in or make an appointment by calling 330-841-2596.

Drama performance

BOARDMAN

Boardman High School Drama Guild is presenting a modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the performing arts center today through Saturday. Curtain time is 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.boardmanperformingartcenter.com.