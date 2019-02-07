Turkey building collapse death toll rises to 10

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials have raised the death toll from the collapse of an eight-story apartment building in Istanbul to 10.

State-run Anadolu Agency quoted the Istanbul governor's office as saying that the emergency services found four more bodies in the rubble late today.

So far, 13 people have been pulled out with injuries. It was not clear if rescuers hope to find any more survivors.

The building in the mostly residential Karkal district collapsed Wednesday. It had 14 apartments with 43 registered residents.