Smith Township judge grants ex-police chief early release

By Justin Dennis

jdennis@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Ex-Smith Township police chief John Siranovic was granted release from prison after serving 76 days of a one-year sentence.

Siranovic appeared Wednesday before Mahoning County Court Judge Anthony D’Apolito, who ordered Siranovic to three years' probation and an additional 40 hours of community service.

“I served 76 days and it was a eye-opener,” Siranovic told the court. “I will never do anything again that will jeopardize my freedom.”

In November, Siranovic was convicted by a jury of stealing $10,000 from the Smith Township Police Department’s evidence locker, money the department had seized through a 2014 gambling raid by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“It’s always a sad day when a member of law enforcement or any public official has a transgression that causes them to lose their position, the trust of the community and, in a lot of ways, their dignity,” Judge D’Apolito said, adding he feels Siranovic is able to “make amends” for those transgressions.

“It’s my feeling that ‘why delay that process?’” he said. “I think there’s no reason not to get you back into the community, so you can rebuild relationships.”

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Ken Cardinal said the state did not oppose Siranovic’s release, also noting Siranovic had made full restitution to the township.

Siranovic has six months to complete his 40 hours of community service. If he re-offends, he will return to prison for the balance of his suspended sentence.

Siranovic also told the court he has obtained full-time employment.

His attorney, Ed Hartwig, said part of his client’s punishment is never again working in law enforcement.

“John led a law-abiding life for many years and he was a very good law enforcement officer for many years. ... This was a blip on the radar for him,” he said. “He’s going to pay for the rest of his life because he can never work in what he’s been trained to do.”