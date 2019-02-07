Sheehy is expected to resign at a special meeting

VIENNA

Police Sgt. Michael Sheehy is expected to resign at a special township trustees meeting Monday night.

Sheehy had been facing a March 4 hearing that would determine his employment status and disciplinary action.

A special meeting notice sent this week by the Vienna trustees stated trustees will accept a resignation and rescind an upcoming hearing.

Trustee Phil Pegg said Sheehy is the only township employee who was scheduled to appear at a hearing.

Sheehy was placed on administrative leave in December following theft accusations that were reported at Mathews High School. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation started a probe into Sheehy. Then in January, Sheehy was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on charges including grand theft and drug possession.