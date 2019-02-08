Saturday's Winter Market benefits dogs and cats

YOUNGSTOWN

For many vendors participating in the Artists of the Rust Belt 2019 Winter Market, their craft started as a hobby, said event organizer Lauren Potts-Novotak.

“It becomes an obsession. Now you have all this stuff, and what are you going to do with it? I’m going to put it on display,” said Potts-Novotak.

The same is true for her. She turned an interest in jewelry-making into a side hustle.

The Winter Market, which is in its 10th year, gives seasoned artisans and new craft-makers the opportunity to sell and display their work.

The more than 35 vendors will sell jewelry, photographs, crocheted accessories, skincare products and even sweet treats, all made locally.

An auction with donations from the artists and the $1 admission fee will benefit the non-profit Buster’s Brigade. The organization supports local cats and dogs with initiatives such as a pet food program run through Second Harvest Food Bank and a low-cost spay and neuter program, said organization treasurer and board member Donna Sekman.



Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.