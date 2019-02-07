PRIMARY ELECTION | Candidates and issues

The candidates and issues filed by Wednesday’s deadline to get on the May 7 primary ballot. The list is unofficial until election boards certify candidates and issues. An * denotes incumbents:

MAHONING COUNTY

YOUNGSTOWN

Municipal Court Judge: Democrats – Martin Hume, 1848 Fifth Ave. 44504; Jeff Limbian, 1418 Cascade Drive 44511; Republican – Renee M. DiSalvo*, 1924 Comanche Trail 44511.

City Council

1st Ward: Democrats – Julius T. Oliver*, 91 E. Warren Ave. 44507; Bryant Youngblood Jr., 8231/2 Fifth Ave. 44504.

2nd Ward: Democrats – Victoria Valentin, 137 Lincoln Park Drive 44506; Jimmy Hughes, 3239 Oak St. Extension 44505; Ra’Cole Taltoan, 1513 Hickory Court 44505.

3rd Ward: Democrats – Denice Necie Neal Davis, 535 Madera Ave. 44504; Darian Rushton, 380 Fairgreen Ave. 44504; Samantha Turner, 465 Fairgreen Ave. 44504; Denise Davis Pusey, 457 Carlotta Drive 44504.

4th Ward: Democrat – Mike Ray*, 527 Division St. 44509.

5th Ward: Democrats – Jim Cerimele, 3605 Dover Road 44511; Lauren McNally*, 1255 E. Cherokee Drive 44511.

6th Ward: Democrat – Anita Davis*, 469 Mistletoe Ave. 44511.

7th Ward: Democrat – Basia Adamczak*, 1215 Aberdeen Ave. 44502.

STRUTHERS

Mayor: Democrats – Michael S. Patrick, 527 Poland Ave. 44471; Catherine Cercone Miller, 624 Brandon St., 44471

Auditor: Democrat – Christina S. Bohl*, 320 W. Hopewell Drive 44471.

Treasurer: Robert D. Carcelli III*, 400 Geneva Ave., 44471.

Law Director: Democrat – John N. Zomoida Jr.*, 587 Idora Lane 44471.

Council President: Democrat – Joseph Rudzik, 334 Deer Creek 44471.

Council at Large [3 to elect]: Democrats – Anthony Pastella, 556 W. Omar St. 44471; Dallas Bigley*, 156 Hopewell Drive 44471; James Baluck, 120 Overlook Blvd. 44471; Megan Pingley, 604 Maplewood Ave. 44471.

1st Ward: Democrats – Tony Fire*, 25 Sells Ave. 44471; Lori A. Greenwood, 236 Creed St. 44471.

2nd Ward: Democrat – Ronald Carcelli*, 458 Elm St. 44471.

3rd Ward: Democrat – Robert D. Burnside*, 61 Schenley Ave. 44471.

4th Ward: Democrat – Richard Bayus*, 624 Brandon St. 44471.

POLAND VILLAGE

Council [2 to elect]: Democrat – J. Michael Thompson* [write-in], 2104 S. Main St. 44514.

ISSUES

Mahoning County: A 0.75-percent, 5-year sales and use renewal tax for criminal justice services to raise about $25 million annually.

Campbell Schools: A 16.3-mill, 5-year renewal for emergency requirements to raise $989,711 annually.

Springfield Schools: A 1-percent, 5-year renewal income tax for current expenses to raise $2,167,000 annually.

West Branch Schools: A 0.5-percent, 5-year additional income tax for operating purposes to raise about $850,000 annually.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

WARREN

Mayor: Democrat – Doug Franklin*, 1450 Kensington St. NW 44485.

Auditor: Democrat — Vincent S. Flask*, 957 Hazelwood Ave. SE 44484.

Law director: Democrats – Enzo Cantalamessa, 600 Roselawn Ave. NE 44483; Gregory V. Hicks*, 427 Mahoning Ave. NW 44483.

Council president: Democrat – Jim Graham*, 2160 Hollywood Street NE 44483.

Council at Large [3 to elect]: Democrats – John Brown, 711 Oak Knoll Ave. NE 44483; Eddie Colbert, 1396 Autumn Drive NW 44485; Helen Rucker, 1400 Beechcrest Street NW 44485.

1st Ward: Democrat – Larry D. Larson*, 1253 Niblock Ave. NW, 44485.

2nd Ward: Democrat – Alford L. Novak*, 1706 Bonnie Brae Ave. NE 44483.

3rd Ward: Democrats – Marco Flaminio, 2718 Atlantic St. NE 44483; Greg Greathouse, 378 Bonnie Brae Ave. NE 44483; Michael A. Scala, 3229 Overlook Drive NE 44483. Republican – Scott E. Brown, 2700 Citadel Drive NE 44483.

4th Ward: Democrats – Mark A. Forte*, 506 Oak Knoll Ave. SE 44483.

5th Ward: Democrat – Ken MacPherson*, 331 Central Parkway Ave. SE 44483.

6th Ward: Democrat – Cheryl Saffold*, 760 Maple St. SW 44485.

7th Ward: Democrats – Eugene Mach II*, 3176 Aris St. NW 44485; Ronald E. White Sr., 2871 Parkman Road NW, #147 44485.

Municipal Court judge: Democrat – Thomas P. Gysegem,* 141 W. Market St. 44481

NILES

Mayor: Democrats – Jimmy DePasquale, 964 Vienna Ave. 44446; Geo Kuriatnyk, 52 Morningside Road 44446; Steven Mientkiewicz*, 1438 Windward Way 44446.

Auditor: Democrat – Giovanne R. Merlo*, 1761 Roosevelt Ave. 44446.

Law Director: Democrat – Philip Zuzolo*, 1890 Belle Terre Ave. 44446.

Treasurer: Democrat – Steve Telego Sr.*, 358 Cleveland Ave. 44446.

Council president: Democrat – Barry K. Steffey Jr.*, 511 Third St. 44446.

Council at large [3 to elect]: Democrats – Michael A. Lastic, 950 Park Place 44446; Jimmy Julian, 405 Emma St. 44446; Ryan P. McNaughton, 164 Hartzell Ave. 44446; Barry Profato, 1031 Robbins Ave. 44446.

1st Ward: Democrats – Doug Sollitto, 125 Bentwillow Drive 44446; P.J. Kearney*, 162 St. John Ave. 44446.

2nd Ward: Democrats – Sam F. Ragozine, 1032 Holtz St. 44446; Al Rosenberg, 1328 Robbins Ave. 44446; Sheri Smith*, 1342 Robbins Ave. 44446.

3rd Ward: Democrat – Linda Marchese*, 439 Summit Ave. 44446.

4th Ward: Democrats – Albert J. Cantola*, 208 Vienna Ave. 44446; Aaron Mymo, 909 John St. 44446.

GIRARD

Mayor: Democrat – James J. Melfi*, 9 Mohican Drive 44420.

Auditor: Democrat – Julie B. Coleman, 206 Morris Ave. 44420.

Law director: Democrat – Brian C. Kren*, 429 E. Broadway St. 44420.

Council president: Democrat – Reynald J. Paolone*, 6 Hillside Drive 44420.

Council at Large [3 to elect]: Democrats – Lilly Martuccio, 1317 N. State St. 444420; Mark Ragozine, 26 Navaho Trail 44420; John Moliterno, 521 E. Broadway St., 44420.

1st Ward: Democrat – Keith M. Schubert, 270 Seneca Drive 44420.

2nd Ward: Democrat – Mark M. Standohar*, 626 Prospect St. 44420.

3rd Ward: Democrats – Fran Wilson*, 117 Ella St. 44420; Jeffrey Kay, 301 E. Kline St. 44420.

4th Ward: Democrat – Thomas F. Grumley*, 152 Crumlin Ave. 44420.

HUBBARD

Mayor: Democrat – Benjamin A. Kyle, 960 Elaine Court 44425; Timothy E. O’Hara, 610 Creekside Drive, 44425.

Law Director: Democrat – Mark A. Villano*, 143 Maple Leaf Drive 44425.

Council president: Democrat – William J. Williams*, 168 Belle Vista Ave. 44425.

Council at Large [3 to chose]: Democrats – Jerome C. Crowe, 373 Scott St. 44425; Ryan Hallapy, 135 Forest Hill Drive 44425; Michael Kerr, 1174 Doris Drive 44425; Justin Silvidi, 115 Forest Hill Drive 44425.

1st Ward: Democrat – Bonnie Viele*, 161 Fox St. 44425.

2rd Ward: Democrat – Robin V. Zambrini, 227 Church St. 44425.

3rd Ward: Democrat – Lisha Pompili Baumiller*, 335 Center St. 44425.

4th Ward: Democrat – Michael K. Toda*, 344 Elizabeth St. 44425.

NEWTON FALLS

Mayor: Independents – Kenneth A. Kline, 19 Quarry St. 44444; Werner Lange, 510 Superior St. 44444; Richard Montville, 1025 Paige Court 44444.

2nd Ward: Democrats – John R. Baryak Jr.*, 660 Canal St. 44444; Nancy H. Hoffman, 520 High St. 44444.

4th Ward: Democrat – Sandra Breymaier, 332 Ravenna Road 44444; Independent – Catie Karl, 128 W. Quarry St., 44444.

LORDSTOWN

Mayor: Republican – Arno A. Hill*, 2952 Pond Lane SW Warren 44481.

Treasurer: Democrat – George Ebling Jr.*, 1456 Carson Salt Springs Road 44481.

City council

Council: Democrat – Darin Ward, 4732 Palmyra Road SW 44481.

Board of Trustees of Public Affairs: [1 to elect ] Democrat – Michael Sullivan*, 2766 Lydia St. SW 44481.

McDONALD

Mayor: Democrat – Marty Puckett*, 812 Texas Ave. 44437.

Council [2 to elect]: Democrat – Ray Lewis*, 270 Dakota St. 44437; Sean Schmidt, 709 Illinois Ave. 44437.

ISSUES

Brookfield Schools: A 1.9-mill, 5-year additional levy for permanent improvements to raise $250,965 annually.

Brookfield Township: A 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for police and EMS service to raise $247,229 annually.

Fowler Township: A 2-mill, continuing, additional levy for police and EMS service to raise $96,726 annually.

Hubbard Township: A 1.75-mill, 3-year renewal levy for police and EMS service to raise $153,165 annually.

Hubbard Township: A 1.75-mill, 3-year additional levy for police and EMS service to raise $172,655 annually.

Liberty Schools: A 0.9-mill, 5-year renewal levy for general permanent improvements to raise $157,719 annually.

Mathews Schools: A 9.25-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses to raise $1,424,896 annually.

McDonald Schools: A 4.3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for permanent improvements, to raise $225,822 annually.

Newton Falls Schools: A proposed additional 1.75 percent, 5-year school district income tax for current expenses and permanent improvements.

Niles Schools: A 5.6-mill, 10-year renewal levy for the emergency requirements of the school district to raise $1.3 million annually.

Weathersfield Schools: A 3.65-mill, 10-year renewal for emergency requirements of the school district to raise $418,128 annually.

Source: Election boards