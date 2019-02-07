A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Jan. 29

Recovered property: A 2005 Hyundai Tucson station wagon was found on U.S. Route 224 near Quarry Road after having been reported stolen.

Jan. 30

Identity fraud: A Suncrest Drive woman discovered her credit-card information had been compromised.

Feb. 1

Trespassing: A Forest Hill Avenue man said someone trespassed on his property.

Feb. 5

Criminal damaging: A Center Road woman told police that her iPad had been damaged.

BOARDMAN

Jan. 30

Assault: A Columbiana man alleged a former, disgruntled employee of his sneaked up and pushed the accuser into a wall, then struck the back of his head several times at a Doral Drive big-box store.

Theft: A man reportedly stole two pairs of jogging pants and three windbreakers valued at a total of $500 from Champs Sports in Southern Park Mall.

Breaking and entering: Someone forced open a rear door to enter a vacant home in the 7300 block of Sierra Madre Trail.

Theft: A man in his 20s or 30s reportedly stole a shirt and a pair of pants from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Employee theft: An official with DIY Transport Inc., 860 Boardman-Canfield Road, told police he was investigating a worker he alleged had stolen an undisclosed amount of money over a period of several months by cashing checks from the company’s account without authorization.

Identity fraud: A Dover Road man reported a detective contacted him regarding an investigation the official was conducting in which the victim’s name had been used as part of an internet scam to steal $122,000 from a company in Upper Arlington, Ohio.

Possible theft: A dealer license plate was stolen from, or may have fallen off, a vehicle from Toyota of Boardman, 8250 Market St., while the car was on a test drive.

Burglary: A woman told authorities she returned to her Arden Boulevard residence to find the father of two of her children inside before he reportedly fled on foot.

Jan. 31

Drugs: Police responded to a complaint that someone was trying to cash a fraudulent check at Checksmart, 112 Boardman-Poland Road, before charging Morgan R. Hamilton of Wilda Avenue, Boardman, with drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia. Hamilton, 38, had a pipe with burn marks typical in drug use, as well as a bindle containing a white powdery substance, a report indicated.

Drug paraphernalia: A manager with Horizon House, a group home at 7690 South Ave., alleged a resident was found with a suspected crack-cocaine pipe.

Theft: An Oakridge Drive man discovered a 9 mm handgun and a pair of basketball shoes missing from his car’s trunk.

Theft: A Lemans Drive couple noticed government documents, a backpack and numerous other items were missing from their car, which had been ransacked.

Harassment: A Maple Avenue man told officers someone he had befriended on social media likely has made and sent him a series of unwanted calls and text messages.

Theft: Officers were dispatched to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to arrest Heather N. Belanger, 29, who faced a theft charge. Belanger, of Irma Avenue, Youngstown, was accused of stealing about $43 worth of hair-related products Jan. 27 from Sally Beauty, 395 Boardman-Poland Road.

Stolen property/drugs: Hope L. Young, 32, of Mahoning Avenue, Warren, was taken into custody at Boardman Area Court on warrants charging one felony count each of receiving stolen property, drug abuse and possessing dangerous drugs, related to a shoplifting situation at a Southern Park Mall store in which stolen property was reportedly found in a vehicle Young was in during a traffic stop. Also found were multiple needles and suspected crack-cocaine pipes; in addition, miscellaneous pills were in a purse, a report showed.

Theft: Thomas S. Goldner, 35, of Darbyshire Drive, Canfield, surrendered on a theft charge after a $25 men’s belt was stolen Jan. 23 from Kohl’s.

Thefts: Authorities booked Darryl V. Jackson, 29, of Deerfield Avenue Southwest, Warren, on four theft counts after a series of shoplifting incidents in December and January at Target, 417 Boardman-Poland Road, and Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive, as well as Macy’s and Sunglass Hut, both in Southern Park Mall. Stolen was more than $2,300 worth of merchandise, reports showed.

Feb. 1

Arrest: Authorities charged a 15-year-old Boardman Glenwood Junior High School student with conveying or possessing a deadly weapon on school grounds, a fifth-degree felony, after a teacher alleged discovering the teen had a knife-like utility tool on his person while in class.

Domestic violence: Deandre D. Levy, 28, of Kenmore Avenue, Youngstown, was taken into custody at his place of employment on Boardman-Canfield Road on a felony charge after a woman alleged Levy, who’s the father of two of her children, had entered her township home and, when confronted, pushed her into a wall, grabbed the accuser’s throat and smacked her face before fleeing.

Theft: Antwanisha L. Jones, 27, of Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, surrendered on a theft charge after about $400 worth of clothing had been taken Oct. 26, 2018, from Kohl’s.

Menacing: A manager with a Southern Park Mall department store told police a teenage girl who had threatened to beat up a group of employees before being asked to leave returned with her parents, all of whom caused a further disruption.

Feb. 2

Aggravated menacing: A manager with a Boardman-Poland Road big-box store alleged a man in his 50s threatened her with severe bodily harm when the man became irate because an employee would not accept another person’s credit card he tried to use without the owner’s signature.

Drugs: A traffic stop on Market Street resulted in the arrest of Vivian L. Stanley, 60, who was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department felony warrant charging cocaine possession. Stanley, of East Judson Avenue, Youngstown, faced an additional drug-possession charge when, authorities alleged, a search turned up five individually wrapped rocks of suspected crack cocaine in her pocket.

Auto theft: A 2005 Buick Rainier was stolen from an apartment complex in the 800 block of Cook Avenue.

Attempted theft: A Youngstown man at Southern Park Mall noticed his car had been entered and ransacked.

Theft: Officers arrested Terry R. Hilbon, 56, at his Tod Avenue residence on a theft warrant after a Jan. 7 incident in which an official with a Southern Boulevard business alleged seeing the Boardman man stealing a floor jack and a torque converter from him.

Counterfeit: Officers answered a call pertaining to someone using counterfeit bills to try to buy merchandise from H&M, a clothing store in Southern Park Mall, where they filed a misdemeanor theft-by-deception charge against Tre’vion M. Jackson of Madison Avenue, Youngstown, after a manager reportedly identified Jackson, 20, as the person who had attempted to pass the fake money.

Feb. 3

Arrest: Authorities responded to a damage report at a Market Street apartment complex, where they charged Trayshaun A. Thomas, 23, of Kenneth Street, Youngstown, with assault on a police officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and criminal damaging after a tenant reported having seen someone smash his car’s windshield with a rock. A short time later, Thomas, who appeared to be asleep in another vehicle, kicked an officer’s thighs during a struggle before police gained control of him, a report stated.

Harassment: An Oles Avenue man said a woman has made and sent numerous such calls and text messages to him.

Domestic violence: A 16-year-old Boardman boy faced charges of domestic violence, obstructing official business and resisting arrest after a situation in which his father alleged that during an argument, the teen hit his face, resulting in a bloody nose. Soon after, the boy led officers on a foot chase after they had spotted him near Mathews Road, a report said.

Threats: Kirk D. Snipes, 29, of Flagler Lane, Boardman, was charged with making domestic-violence threats after his mother alleged Snipes’ actions and statements caused the accuser to believe he would harm her.

Theft: Megan A. Detchon, 29, of Waddell Street, Leetonia, and Mathew E. Withers, 30, of Stoy Street, Leetonia, were charged in the theft of $75 worth of food, hair and other products from Walmart.

Arrest: After pulling her over in the 1100 block of Doral Drive, police took into custody Charlotte E. Kouboulas, 46, who listed addresses on Beechwood Drive in Boardman and Reed Avenue in Campbell. She was wanted on a warrant charging contempt of court.

Theft: Tiffani E. Bondi, 24, of Mount Jackson Road, and Cali A. Nelson, 23, of West Cherry Street, faced theft charges. The two New Castle, Pa., women were accused of stealing from Walmart about $271 worth of ribbon and other property.

Arrest: After receiving information about a possibly erratic driver on Market Street, officers pulled over then arrested Willie J. Jones, 50, of Market, Youngstown, who was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Harassment: A Zander Drive woman reported an acquaintance from whom she had accepted a dinner date continues to make unwanted contact with the accuser that included sending her pictures of other women in an effort to make her jealous.

Arrests: After responding to a possible fight at a Clifton Drive home, authorities filed charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest against David Benedis Jr., 26, of Morley Avenue, Campbell, and Harley A. Kocanjer, 26, of Clifton, Boardman, after their sport utility vehicle was stuck in a snowbank. Officers had to use a stun gun because Benedis, who also was charged with operating a vehicle impaired, fought with and refused to follow their commands; at the same time, Kocanjer interfered with authorities’ ability to gain control of Benedis, who later refused to cooperate during the booking process, a report stated.

Theft: Authorities in the 4600 block of South Avenue picked up Jennifer V. Kozic, 41, of South, Boardman, on charges of theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, related to a Jan. 21 shoplifting situation at Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave., in which Kozic purportedly had an underage girl with her.

Feb.

Arrest: A traffic stop on Glenwood Avenue led to the arrest of Sean D. Riley of Oregon Trail, Boardman, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Riley, 48, refused to submit to a breath test, a report showed.

Aggravated menacing: Officers responded to a fight at a South Avenue car wash, where a man told them another man had threatened to shoot him before driving away.

Arrest: Officers answered a call from the landlord of a Carter Circle apartment complex before charging Luigi Farina, 77, of Sheridan Road, Boardman, with intimidation of a victim, a third-degree felony, as well as obstructing official business and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. Farina threatened to return with a baseball bat to strike a tenant whom he had accused of using an extension cord to steal electricity, then he refused to walk to a cruiser after his arrest, a report indicated.

Theft: A Fox Run Court woman reported a $250 sewing machine missing from a hallway in the apartment complex.

Fraud: An Afton Avenue man told police a caller claiming to be his granddaughter who needed bond money to get out of jail instructed him to buy four $1,000 gift cards from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd., before a store employee warned him it was a scam.

Theft: A man noticed his $500 cellphone missing from a warehouse in the 8000 block of Southern Boulevard.

Domestic violence: Police charged Patrick D. James of Meadowbrook Avenue, Boardman with two counts of domestic violence and one each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest after saying James, 18, struggled with officers after his mother and stepfather alleged the teen had swung at them during an argument related to a pair of his shoes.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A man reportedly rented a 2019 Chevrolet Impala from Enterprise Rent-a-Car, 7880 Market St., but failed to return it by a Jan. 17 extended due date, racking up an $857 outstanding bill.

Theft: A woman reportedly fled in a Buick vehicle after having stolen $125 worth of property that included a shower curtain from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Fraud: The owner of a Market Street business told police he received an email accusing the company of being fraudulent after someone likely had hacked into an account and retrieved a list of contacts.