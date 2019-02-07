No bond until hearing for murder suspect

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond deferred today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Stephon Hopkins, 22, on charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Hopkins was arraigned before Judge Anthony D'Apolito. He was secretly indicted Jan. 10 and surrendered Monday.

Hopkins pleaded not guilty.

His attorney, J. Gerald Ingram, deferred on bond until a hearing can be held.

Hopkins is charged in the Nov. 18 shooting death of Christopher Jackson, 21, and the wounding of another man in a car on Bennington Avenue.

Another defendant, Lorice Moore, 22, is already in custody.