NEWSMAKERS

‘Modern Family’ to end after one more season

PASADENA, Calif.

ABC’s “Modern Family,” the five-time Emmy Award winner for best comedy, will end its run next year after 11 seasons.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced the end of the series about the boisterous extended family Tuesday. It will finish three seasons short of the longest-running sitcom, “The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet.”

The series produced by Christopher Lloyd and Steve Levitan was an immediate hit after its debut in September 2009. It began a five-year streak of winning the Emmy for best comedy a year later. Actors Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Eric Stone-street each won two Emmys. Youngstown native Ed O’Neill is also one of the stars of the ensemble cast.

It’s currently seen by nearly 5 million viewers a week.

Jennifer Lawrence engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney

LOS ANGELES

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney.

Her publicist confirmed Wednesday the 28-year-old Academy Award winner’s engagement, but did not provide additional details.

People magazine reported in June that Lawrence was dating Maroney, who is the director of an art gallery in New York City.

Lawrence has finished filming her fourth installment of “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” which is expected in theaters in June.

R. Kelly says he’d tour internationally, then deletes post

NEW YORK

R. Kelly said Tuesday he is planning an international tour, but an Australian lawmaker wants the country to bar him from performing there if the concert plan goes forward.

The embattled musician announced on social media Tuesday that he’ll be going to Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, but the tweet was later deleted.

“See y’all soon” the post said, accompanied by a picture of Kelly and the declaration “The King of R&B.” No dates or venues were revealed.

The tour tweet was deleted after a backlash from Twitter users who urged fans not to buy concert tickets and criticized the announcement, pointing out the irony that “R. Kelly is going on tour instead of jail.” No new criminal charges have been filed against Kelly since the most recent alleged sexual misconduct was brought to light. Several previous cases have been settled out of court. In 2008, he was found not guilty in a trial on child pornography charges.

Kelly’s career has been stifled since a #MuteRKelly campaign gained momentum last year to protest his alleged sexual abuse of women and girls, which Kelly denies. Lifetime’s documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” last month drew even more attention to the allegations, and his record label has reportedly dropped him.

Associated Press